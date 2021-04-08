A Waunakee man died April 6 of injuries sustained in a crash in Springdale.
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Lamere, 22, was driving a motorcycle on Hwy. PD at the intersection of Hwy. J and was struck by a Chevy Malibu operated by a 17-year-old woman.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with Fitchrona EMS and Mount Horeb Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 4:48 p.m.
The woman, who was traveling eastbound, had tried to avoid striking a vehicle slowing to turn northbound onto Hwy. J, the report states. The Chevy Malibu entered the westbound lane of Hwy. PD and struck the motorcycle driven by Lamere.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lamere was pronounced deceased at the scene of the injuries sustained.
The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
