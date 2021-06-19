Waunakee grad's collaboration yields film option

When Katelyn Peters enrolled in a University of Iowa English honors class, she likely had no clue she would be the co-author of a book with a movie option.
The 2018 Waunakee High School graduate was one of 19 students in professor Harry Stecopoulos's class, who, with the professor’s guidance, collaborated to rewrite “The Great Gatsby” during the fall 2020 semester.
Thought of as a first-of-its kind writing workshop format, Stecopoulos and the students had no idea how the collaboration would work.
“My professor said there is a good chance this entire project will crash and burn,” Peters said.
But the students completed the project, first starting out by reading “The Great Gatsby” and talking about the time period and elements they would change.
‘Gilded in Ash’
They retold the story through a 21st century lens. Peters said one priority was to add a level of diversity not present in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work. And, the students’ version, “Gilded in Ash,” is set as the stock market crashes rather than the roaring '20s. The Gatsby character is a Black woman. The students acknowledged that in the real world, people like their Gatsby existed.
But Peters emphasized that the book’s emphasis is not on the character as a marginalized figure.
“It’s not my place to write a story about Black suffering,” she said. “There were obviously Black people living in New York. This showcases the success in their lives. It’s just not about overcoming barriers.”
The book also sheds more light on the Gatsby character’s backstory.
“We wanted to elaborate a little more. In doing that and considering how Gatsby acquired her money, we looked into art forgery,” Peters said.
They hammered out a vague outline and divvied up the writing, Peters said.
The writing process
The novel is split into nine chapters, so teams of two or so would tackle one chapter. Peters wrote a bit of the prologue and the first chapter.
The teams turned in their chapters Sunday night before the Tuesday and Thursday classes. They then critiqued it in a creative-writing workshop structure. Thursday, they focused on how the chapter connected and related to the novel as a whole, paying attention to the narration.
“That was one of the hardest things about having 19 people write one book, was making sure our tone was consistent and making sure it wasn’t 19 different people, and the book sounded like one consistent unit,” Peters said.
The students also looked ahead during the Thursday class at the next chapter. They spent the final two weeks editing in groups, each tackling a particular focus such as plot or tone before putting on the polishing touches.
The project was particularly welcome during a time when all learning was remote and social interaction was limited.
“It was so nice to do when we did it,” Peters said, noting that most of the year was spent learning virtually. “I know a lot of other people within this ‘Great Gatsby’ class were in the same boat. So having this really collaborative process where every week we had to get together and really talk about it in depth, and always having this consistent time where we were really all coming together to work on a project that we would get to see the end goal of, and we would get to see a finished manuscript, was just really refreshing.” Peters said.
She called it a “really bright point in my semester and my year when a lot of things were kind of tough.”
Film option
Film producers Mikaela Beardsley (“Half the Sky”) and Jamie Gordon (“Swimfan”), along with Executive Producer Cary Woods (“Kids,” “Swingers,” “Scream”), read about the class project and contacted the professor for a copy of the manuscript.
“All of us were flabbergasted,” Peters said.
When the class learned of the producers’ interest, they formed a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) to facilitate the negotiations. Thankfully, one of the student’s parents is a lawyer, so he could advise. Stecopoulos had connections with an agent who is a University of Iowa Writers Workshop alumni, and Peters led the negotiations between the LLC and the producers.
“At that point, we as a class met and decided whether we wanted to sign,” Peters said about the option.
The class also retained the rights for publication as a book, and because they have a signed movie option, it is more attractive to publishers, Peters said.
“Our original intention was, after the semester and after we had done a little bit of editing, we were going to put the novel online, so people could read it,” Peters said. “But once we started getting this producer interest, obviously we didn’t do that.”
Peters said they have no guarantee the film will be produced. Two students are writing the screenplay, and a director will be needed.
“But the fact that we signed [the option] makes it more likely that a movie very well could happen,” Peters added.
Peters will graduate in December and plans to travel afterwards. She is supposed to be in Australia studying abroad this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic quashed that plan. Instead, she hopes to go backpacking there after graduating.
She is also applying for a Fulbright grant to be an English teaching assistant in Greece from September 2022 to July 2023.
Graduate school with a concentration on library science may also be in her future afterwards.
“I’m considering becoming a librarian, specifically a school librarian, because I love working with kids,” Peters said.