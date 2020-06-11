The Waunakee High School Class of 2020 will graduate in a virtual ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. The link to view the June 13 ceremony will not be available until 7 p.m. that evening. It will be posted on this webpage: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/high/index.cfm
Waunakee's virtual graduation set for Saturday
Roberta Baumann
