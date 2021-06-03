The Waunakee Music Scholarship Committee awarded two eighth-grade students a Jan and Ted Tweed scholarship. Simone Dunai also earned the Jan Tweed Award. Simone Dunai and Isabel Hernandez-Mazza were nominated by their music teacher and chosen by the committee because of their contributions to middle school music.
Simone Dunai is an accomplished percussionist and drumset player. She participated in jazz band for the last two years, WSMA Solo and Ensemble Festival in 2020, and also was recently selected for the 2021 WSMA Middle Level State Honors Band.
Isabel Hernandez-Mazza took three music classes at the music school this year: Orchestra, Band, and General Music. She is an accomplished violist, as well as a French Hornist in the band. She earned first ratings in both instruments at the 2021 WSMA Virtual Solo and Ensemble Festival.
Jan Tweed, a retired Waunakee music educator, and her husband, Ted, donated the money for these scholarships. Even in Jan’s retirement, she continues to support music education throughout the state. She currently directs the Waunakee Community Band.
The scholarships support their music education by giving them opportunities to take private music lessons and/or attend music camp.