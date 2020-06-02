Brooke Ehle has been selected to receive a scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF).
Ehle was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall and major in mechanical engineering. She is one of 10 Wisconsin high school students receiving a scholarship from the WSTF scholarship program.
Brooke was chosen not only because of her academic success—but also because of the dedication and leadership roles she has commanded in extracurricular activities. She has captained three different sports, served as drum leader in the school band, and participated in the math team all four years.
The WSTF scholarship program is funded each year by local telephone companies—including TDS Telecom. The scholarships are available to high school seniors in the company’s service area. WSTF volunteers review the applications and select finalists based on financial need, academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and other criteria.
“For the last 12 years, TDS Telecom has been proud to support students and help them achieve their higher education goals through the WSTF scholarship,” said Jean Pauk, State Government Affairs Manager at TDS Telecom.
Since 1966, the WSTF has given more than $1.5 million to help students further their education. In its 54 years, the foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 1,300 students.
The foundation is part of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association (WSTA), which is a trade organization representing 67 companies and cooperatives in Wisconsin, including TDS.
