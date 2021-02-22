Registration is now open for the Waunakee Community Learning Project on racism, equity, and inclusion which is being presented by the Village of Waunakee, Waunakee Community School District, and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. The six-session program will take place online via Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. on the following Tuesday evenings: March 30; April 6, 13, 27; May 4, 11. The April 6 date may change due to it being election day; an announcement about this will be made to participants.
Adults who live or work within the Waunakee school district are invited to participate in this important and engaging community learning experience about systemic racism and how Waunakee can become a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community. The program is free of charge and will be facilitated by diversity consultants and educators Percy Brown and Rainey Briggs using the book, "The White Racial Frame," as the launching point for the discussion. A copy of the book will be provided for each participant.
Organizers ask that people plan to participate only if they can make it for at least five of the six sessions because each discussion will build on the last and because of the relationships that will be developed in the small groups.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WaunakeeCommunityLearning.
