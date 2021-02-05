A Madison man and a Plain woman are accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of liquor from the Waunakee Piggly Wiggly store in December. Both are charged with misdemeanor theft.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court:
Waunakee police responded to report of a major theft at the store at 8 a.m. Dec. 21. The manager asked the officer to review store video footage of the incident from Dec. 20 at about 8 p.m. and provided it to police on a flash drive.
The footage showed three suspects, two without face masks, and another wearing a mask. In the video, the three arrive at the store in a gray or silver van resembling a Pontiac Montana with no front or rear plates or temporary plates.
The first two suspects stayed together and used one grocery cart, while the third grabbed a separate cart.
The three suspects made their way to the alcohol section of the store and placed different bottles of alcohol in their carts. The first suspect could also be seen placing two to three bottles of what appear to be whiskey in his coat pockets.
Once the suspects filled their carts with alcohol and assorted groceries, they can be seen exiting at the store’s entrance, bypassing the checkout counters.
A Waunakee police detective put out a crime alert with pictures asking nearby agencies for information and identification.
A deputy front the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office contacted the investigating officer and stated he believed the subjects were Ezell Miles, age 57, of Madison and Jennifer L. Storke, age 42, of Plain, with whom he had had past contacts. The deputy stated he would drive by one of the subject’s houses to see if the van or the subjects were there.
Neither were at the house, but the subject’s mother confirmed Storke and Miles were in the crime alert picture.
Miles has previous charges from 2019 pending and as a condition of his release, was ordered not to commit any crimes. Both Storke and Miles face misdemeanor retail theft charges, and Miles faces a felony bail jumping charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.