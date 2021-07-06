Rex Endres, the owner of Rex’s Innkeeper who supported a number of Waunakee community efforts, died over the July 4 weekend, according to reports.
The community planned a candlelight vigil “to remember a man who has devoted so much of his life giving back to the community,” according to a Facebook post shared by the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce.
The vigil was set for July 7 at 8 p.m. at the Innkeeper parking lot. The post notes that Endres left “everyone he encountered with an infectious, mischievous smile. Rex always made you feel like you were part of his family.”