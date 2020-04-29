Wearing raincoats and hoisting umbrellas, several friends and neighbors stopped by the Rines’ home in Waunakee to wish Dianne Rines’ mother, Vera Hanson, happy birthday as she turned 100 on April 29.
While no cake was served at this celebration during the pandemic, a bouquet of balloons was presented to Vera, who has been staying with her daughter and son-in-law since the nursing home facility she had been living in stopped accepting visitors. Well-wishers showed up with signs reading “Happy Birthday” and smiles.
Hanson had been living in an independent living unit at the Waunakee Manor, where her daughter visited frequently prior to the Stay-at-Home order.
She grew up in Mauston, one of seven children, and after marrying, lived in Wonewoc before moving to Middleton, Dianne Rines said.
Hanson was the head of food service at Middleton High School for many years, worked at the bakery in Middleton and at Middleton Sports Bowl. She had three children; two are still living, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are spread out across the world, some in Australia, and another in Guatemala.
“Unfortunately, they cannot be here with the travel restrictions,” Rines said.
Hanson opened birthday cards that morning and talked to family members on the phone before the well-wishers’ visit. It was definitely a different sort of birthday celebration.
“Normally we would be at Ho Chunk in the Dells. She loves to play cards,” Rines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.