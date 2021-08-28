After Austin Heimann completed his bachelor’s degree at UW-Oshkosh, he joined the U.S. Army and spent a year in Afghanistan from 2010-11. The 2004 Waunakee High School graduate likely had no idea then he would one day be in the position to offer legal counsel to commanders.
Today Heimann is a member of the Army National Guard and recently finished training to serve in the guard’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, commonly referred to as JAG Corps and featured in the film, “A Few Good Men.”
Heimann learned of an opening in the corps from one his former colleagues at work and thought the ability to have a greater impact on the National Guard sounded appealing.
Having served in active duty as a solider, he believed he could work with the commanders “to help ensure the good order and discipline that the Army likes is done but done in a proper way,” Heimann said.
“I just thought I’d be able to help the guard out more as an attorney in the JAG given my experience,” he added.
Heimann is currently an attorney with the Menards Corporate Office in Eau Claire and has mainly specialized in insurance defense, defending personal-injury lawsuits. As a judge advocate, he expects to review Army National Guard investigations and ensure they are done properly. Another duty will be to investigate violations of the code of uniform military justice and handle administrative separations.
“And then just generally advising the commander on various legal issues, with what they want to do, whether it’s training or whatever,” Heimann said.
During his own service in the National Guard, Heimann saw JAG attorneys assist soldiers on various protocols when they were called to help with riots.
While military law differs in some areas from civilian law, Heimann said some of the administrative law he studied in the process will translate into skills at work.
“Having that on the resume doesn’t hurt,” he said.
As the United States orders its armed forces out of Afghanistan, Heimann said he and others from his platoon are concerned about the interpreter they worked with. They have been contacting U.S. Senators and Representatives in Congress for help.
“Obviously, once all is said and done, we can look back and see what mistakes were made,” Heimann said. “Right now, for us, the focus is what can we do to help get our interpreter friend out?”
Heimann was deployed to Afghanistan with a counter IED (improvised explosive devices) platoon. If a unit found an IED or suspected the presence of one, Heimann and his fellow soldiers would escort specialists to diffuse the bomb.
Heimann and his platoon would investigate, looking for fingerprints or clues as to who was placing the IEDs and how, in an effort to capture the person or at least predict where they might show up again in the future.
After Heimann’s active duty ended, he joined the National Guard in 2012 and enrolled in law school at Northern Illinois University.
In the National Guard, the members spend one weekend a month and two weeks a year training. But, they can be called up to serve at any time.
Heimann was called up to assist once with elections and another time with civil unrest last year. Spending time away from home has begun to feel a little more like a sacrifice in the past few years.
“I didn’t mind it when I was single, but I’m married with two kids now,” Heimann said, adding the JAG Corps training was four months, with six weeks in Fort Benning, Georgia, and about 10 weeks in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“Fortunately, they were able to come out for three weeks to see me,” he said about his family.
Still, Heimann has no regrets about joining the Army after college. He had wanted to join since he was a child and wasn’t ready to start a career.
“I wanted a challenge or an adventure first, and the Army provided that,” Heimann said.
The experience gave him a sense of discipline he felt was lacking at the time.
“The Army really instilled discipline in me which is just extremely valuable in everything I’ve done now,” he said.
Joining the Army also helped him to realize some things were more important than himself.
“Again in college, I was pretty selfish. Joining the Army was one of those things where I actually had to put others first and other groups first and over myself,” Heimann said.
And, he made lifelong friends through the experience.
“I still talk to some of the guys I served with, even some of the National Guard guys I served with only for a couple years,” Heimann said.