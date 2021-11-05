Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour earlier Sunday. Daylight savings time ends Nov. 7.
During the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition Drug Take Back Day Oct. 23, 417.5 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were collected at the Waunakee Police Department, according to the department’s November newsletter. The department disposed of the drugs at the State Patrol Headquarters. Year round, the community can drop unused medication at the drug drop box located inside the Police Department on N. Klein Drive.
The newsletter also reminds Waunakee residents that odd-even side of the street parking began Nov. 1. Alternate-side parking is regulated between 2 a.m.-6 a.m. Residents are reminded to park their vehicles on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days, and on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.
Dane County received national recognition from the Center for Digital Government (CDG) for its website redesign project. Dane County was selected as a finalist in the Overall County Government Experience category. New Castle County, Delaware. was the winner for Overall County Experience. Other finalists included: Adams County, Colorado; County of Los Angeles, California; Pitkin County, Colorado; and Tarrant County, Texas.
THE LAST WORD
Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.
-Gertrude Stein