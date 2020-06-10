After a two-and-a-half month closure, the Waunakee Public Library will partially reopen the building at 9 a.m. Monday, June 15, for limited services, according to its website.
Since late April, the library has offered curbside pickup of holds and has averaged more than 200 pickups per week. Curbside services will continue through June 13.
The next phase of reopening will allow public access to the front of the building – the main lobby, new item collections, History Hall and restrooms. Capacity will be limited to 24 people at a time, and patrons and staff are required to maintain social distance. Staff will wear face masks and visitors are strongly encouraged to, as well.
Holds will be checked out and bagged and available for grab-and-go service by patrons. The library will also offer access to new items, Lucky Day items and a small collection of children’s materials that will be updated daily. All checkouts of will done at self-checkout stations. Curbside pickup of holds will remain an option upon request. To arrange a pickup time, call the library at (680) 849-4217.
Patrons may return checked-out items through the drive-up book-drop but only during certain hours.
Library users may use the public computers, printers and scanner on the second floor by appointment only. Computers, keyboards and other equipment will be sanitized after each use.
Otherwise the entire second floor will remain closed for now.
The library hours will be Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
