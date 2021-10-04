A 41-year-old Waunakee woman was among several injured in a crash in Monroe County near Warrens Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers responded to the four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 135 in Monroe County. A minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound passenger car.
The crash caused a chain reaction, involving an eastbound sport utility vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle transporting heavy equipment.
The two occupants of the passenger car were critically injured. The occupants of the other three vehicles received non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the state patrol, the Waunakee woman was transported to Black River Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.