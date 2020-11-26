In November, 2020, Endres Manufacturing Company (“EMC”) Foundation announced grants of $107,500 to nine non-profits which provide essential area services.
Among the November, 2020, grant requests awarded are:
-Badger Childhood Cancer Center - $15,000 for service and aid for families who have children with cancer.
-BSP Free Clinic - $3,000 to provide health care to uninsured, low-income patients referred by physicians in South-Central Wisconsin.
-Exceptional Equestrians - $1,500 to promote physical health and development through hippotherapy, adaptive riding and equine-assisted learning programs
-Family Services - $10,000 for mental health service for individuals and families through therapy, day treatment, in-home services, and Birth to Three.
-Literacy Network - $10,000 to provide reading, writing, communication, and computer skills to adults in Dane County.
-MAD Area Food Pantry - $10,000 for food to those in need.
-RISE Center - $10,000 to provide early childhood and mental health wellness services to children, individuals, and families.
-UW Odyssey Project - $15,000 for humanities classes at UW Madison for adult students trying to overcome economic barriers to college.
-YWCA Women's Housing - $8,000 to provide affordable housing for low-income women.
In partnership with the UW Philanthropy Lab Class, the EMC Foundation is also matching their gifts to DAIS, REAP Food Group, Urban Triage, Omega School, and The Rainbow Project, with collaborative gifts of $5,000 each, also focusing on education, health and human services.
Endres Manufacturing Company not only gives though its Foundation, but also matches gifts made by the company employees every year. Employees gifts that are matched double by another individual who see the value of developing philanthropy.
If you know of any non- profit organizations who you think the Foundation could help, please let Endres Manfucturing know and pass on the word to those non-profits. Grant applications can be found at www.endresmfg.com by following the foundation link. Anyone can contribute to the foundation and 100% of the funds are given back to the community.
