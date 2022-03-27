While he’s not an old man, Mike Helt has spent 82 years serving his community. When he retired from the Waunakee EMS and the Waunakee Fire Department, he marked his 42nd and 40th year volunteering with those organizations, respectively.
Helt was 21 and had returned from college at UW-Platteville when he joined the Waunakee EMS, mainly just to help out and meet people. The ambulance service had been chartered in Waunakee just one year prior.
“I just knew people here and could help out. So, I joined EMS first and I joined fire two years later,” Helt said.
As a result of some calls, he got to know others in the community on a deeper level, particularly one man who collapsed while watering his flowers. Helt ensured his airways were clear while a fellow crew member used a defribrillator to resuscitate him, and the man survived.
Afterwards, whenever he saw Helt, he’d say, “I like you, Mike!”
The fire and EMS departments each had its own demands, separate meetings and trainings that kept him busy, and often when Helt went out on a fire call, he wore two hats, helping on the medical side as an Advanced EMT. All those years, Thursday nights into Friday mornings were reserved for his EMS volunteer shift.
But for volunteer firefighters, the schedule is unpredictable, set by a pager.
“For fire, you could leave any time. It could be your kid’s birthday party, it could be supper time, it could be the middle of the night, 3 in the morning… because you’re on 24/7 there,” Helt said.
Recently, Helt’s children threw him a retirement party at Rex’s where he thanked his wife of 38 years, Julee, and his family for their support.
“It takes your family’s patience and support,” he said.
His interests influenced their children’s paths as they grew up. Jon, a mechanical engineer, is also a volunteer firefighter in Lake Mills, where he is the Fire Captain and an EMT. He works as a mechanical engineer. Chris, a project manager for Findorff, volunteers with the Waunakee Fire Department. Amanda pursued a medical career and works in sports medicine in Stevens Point.
Helt said he enjoyed working alongside Chris on fire calls, noting the Waunakee department has a long tradition of fathers and sons serving.
Helt showed leadership with both departments, serving as EMS director from 2012-2016. At that time, the members determined a paid, full-time director was needed, along with professional paramedics to work alongside the volunteers, and he was part of the director hiring process. Today, most of the EMS volunteers are studying medicine at either Madison College or UW-Madison. Their service allows them to practice what was once termed “ditch medicine,” Helt said.
“What a great opportunity for them to have to put on their resume,” he added.
Helt served as Fire Captain and wrote grants for both agencies, estimating the $175,000 in funds helped to purchase defibrillators, uniforms and other needed items, he said. He also was the fire department’s historian.
Community and civil service run in the Helt family; his mother Ann, was the village president in the 1970s, and his father served as a trustee then, too. Julee was the village clerk for 26 years.
Asked about some of the toughest calls, Helt said one was a fatal fire. But, he prefers to talk about the two babies he delivered and the two lives he saved after using CPR and a defibrillator.
Helt had considered leaving the departments about 30 years ago when their children were young, but Julee encouraged him to stick with it, he said.
“She talked me into staying. She said, it’s part of their family too,” noting that all of the volunteers’ families have been committed over the years.
Seeing all of those families, the honorary firefighters and the wives of those who have passed at his recent retirement party was “neat,” Helt said.
“I made many friends volunteering on both EMS and fire over the years and got to know them well and their families,” he added. “This is a great community. It was just great helping out people, and sometimes on the worst day of their life.”