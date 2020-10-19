During a coronavirus pandemic, the last thing anyone should worry about is getting influenza, as its symptoms are similar to COVID-19.
A flu-shot clinic, organized by the Waunakee Community School District with help from its school nurses, medical advisor and community members, will hopefully remove that worry for Waunakee-area residents this flu season.
The clinic will be held at Waunakee High School Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot next to the library. Volunteer nurses and doctors will administer the vaccines, and Waunakee EMS will be on hand to help.
Waunakee School Board President Dave Boetcher said the reasoning behind the clinic is to drive down symptoms of the flu. The Centers for Disease Control also recommends a flu vaccine now to help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illness on the population and lessen the potential burden on the healthcare system.
Ann Lewandowski of Waunakee, project manager of the Southern Wisconsin Immunization Consortium and founder of the Wisconsin Immunization Neighborhood, added that it provides one layer of extra protection.
“As you layer on more clothing, you get extra protection from the cold,” Lewandowski said. “It’s kind of the same thing with masking, immunizing and washing your hands.”
Vaccines will be available for those with or without insurance, including those who are underinsured with no coverage for vaccinations, children of American Indian or Alaskan Native American backgrounds, and children and adults enrolled Medicare and Medicaid.
SSM will provide vaccines for those with insurance and may charge a co-pay for those not within their network.
“Really, it’s a great opportunity to be able to vaccinate almost everyone,” Lewandowski said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but it’s really great for the whole community.”
Several community partners have worked to put the clinic together, and MERI, which disposes of medical waste, will dispose of syringes.
The drive-thru vaccine clinic could provide a model for disseminating a COVID vaccine when that is offered, as well.
“That’s what we’re hoping – that we’ll have some lessons learned. And a COVID vaccine will be easier to dispense. At least early on, that should funded by the feds, so that should be less of a consideration with insurance coverage,” Lewandowski said.
