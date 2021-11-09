Just in time for holiday dinner table conversations, the Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Create Waunakee present “Skills for Bridging the Divide,” the next program in the Building Connections series.
The free workshop will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuildingConnections_2021-22.
In the workshop, people can build their skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground, and affirm the importance of the relationship. The program is ideal for anyone interested in having better conversations with people who may have differing opinions.
The program is being facilitated by Cameron Swallow and Susan Vergeront, the “red” and “blue” state coordinators for Braver Angels.
, a national organization that brings Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic. They encourage participants to come with their convictions, a willingness to listen, and readiness to talk with others.