THE WAUNAKEE Tribune office has reopened to the public. We do ask all visitors to wear a face mask in our office whether or not they are vaccinated for the coronavirus.
MAKE MUSIC DAY in Waunakee is Monday. For a list of shows, visit makemusicday.org/waunakee/listings.
THE DEPARTMENT of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a new consumption advisory for fish caught from Yahara River chain waters. Results from fish sampling show elevated levels of PFAS in fish from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lakes, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream to where it meets the Rock River. For more information, visit the Wisconsin DNR website.
HEALTHY DANE, a community collaborative of local health providers, has launched a survey to receive feedback on the health of Dane County. It is part of Dane County’s Community Health needs Assessment, a feature of American Care Act. The results will help Healthy Dane address needs, set goals and work together along with other partners to improve the health and wellbeing of residents. It can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/e9EuQ8NKR8
THE LAST WORD
I don’t believe people are looking for the meaning of life as much as they are looking for the experience of being alive.
-Joseph Campbell