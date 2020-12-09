Longtime Madison area land manager and restoration expert Greg Armstrong is retiring on Dec. 10 after 37 years of managing and improving natural lands in the Madison area, Holy Wisdom Monastery announced Dec. 8.
Area residents and visitors have spent years enjoying Armstrong’s work, likely without knowing his name. A local Friends group wants to change that with the creation of the Greg Armstrong Wisdom Prairie Internship Program. The program will be used to educate and develop future land management leaders in the Madison area.
Armstrong directed the land management and restoration efforts for 21 years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum as the Arboretum’s director from 1983 to 2004. Thousands of people walk the grounds of the Arboretum each year. Several years after retiring from the UW Arboretum he was asked to help direct the land restoration efforts at Holy Wisdom Monastery as the nonprofit’s first director of land management, the position from which he retires in December. The grounds of Holy Wisdom are open to the public and are a popular destination for locals. Holy Wisdom has been recognized with numerous awards for its conservation and restoration work, most notably with the international Assisi Award in 2017, awarded by the Society for Conservation Biology for “contributing significantly to the common global effort of conserving life on Earth.”
During his tenure at Holy Wisdom Monastery, Armstrong founded the Friends of Wisdom Prairie, a group established to help fulfill Holy Wisdom’s mission to care for the earth. He saw great potential, both for the land and for the volunteers, in gathering a group of individual volunteers and forming them into a cohesive Friends group. The Friends of Wisdom Prairie quickly evolved into a thriving organization with hundreds of members and thousands of hours of priceless volunteer work to its credit.
When asked about Armstrong’s impact, Friends president Paul Slota said, “The 190 acres of managed and restored prairie, savanna and woodland that everybody can come and enjoy at Holy Wisdom provides a living and lasting tribute to the leadership Greg has provided over eight years.”
To honor Armstrong’s work, Holy Wisdom Monastery is working with the Friends to establish the Greg Armstrong Wisdom Prairie Internship Program. The program will provide a stipend each year to an intern working with the monastery’s new director of land management, Amy Alstad, Ph.D. Interns will learn many skills and aspects of land stewardship and ecological restoration that will directly benefit the Madison area with improved land health at Holy Wisdom and adjoining county land.
“I am so honored and pleased about having this internship named after me,” Armstrong said. He added, “It will be wonderful to have bright, young natural land managers come to Holy Wisdom Monastery to help with the ecological restoration and management of tall grass prairie, oak opening savanna and oak woodland and hone their skills and knowledge about caring for the earth.”
Holy Wisdom Monastery is a retreat and meeting center and Benedictine monastery on Hwy. M in the Town of Westport and is open to all. The monastery, established in 1953, is located on restored prairie and woodland overlooking Lake Mendota. The new monastery building was awarded the highest rating in the US for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in 2010. Holy Wisdom Monastery also offers environmental education and spirituality programs throughout the year, prairie restoration volunteer opportunities, and Christian church services every Sunday. More information on Holy Wisdom Monastery and their land management efforts is available on their website at www.holywisdommonastery.org or by calling 608-836-1631.
