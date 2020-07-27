ANOTHER POPULAR Waunakee area event, Heritage Fest, has been canceled this year, it was announced Monday. The event usually takes place each September at Schumacher Farm County Park and features demonstrations of farm equipment and farm life from the 1920s and 1930s.
NEARLY 12,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $41.6 million through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, a joint program between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday. Designed to assist Wisconsin farmers, the program was funded by $50 million provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to quickly provide direct payments to help cover economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
THE DANE COUNTY Highway Department is planning a reconstruction project on Hwy. I from Hwy. 19 to Hwy. V, the Town of Vienna has announced on its Facebook page. The project will consist of culvert pipe replacements and then a 3-inch asphalt pavement overlay. Also as part of the project, the intersection of Hwy. I and Norway Grove School Road will be reconstructed. Work is scheduled for September and a detour will signed utilizing Hwy. 19 to Hwy. 113 to Hwy. V.
THE LAST WORD
I believe that every American should have stable, dignified housing; health care; education - that the most very basic needs to sustain modern life should be guaranteed in a moral society.
-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
