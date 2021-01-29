Jan. 15
Check property at 1:16 a.m. at Simon Crestway.
Traffic arrest at 7:31 a.m. at N. Division Street and Prospect Road.
Property found at 9:18 a.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Stray animal reported at 11:29 a.m. at Hanover Trail.
Traffic arrest at 2:01 p.m. at S. Division Street and Dover Drive.
Assist citizen at 3:26 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Alarm at 7:07 p.m. at Kilarney Way.
Assist citizen at 9:10 p.m. at Arboretum Drive and Mill Road.
Check person at 9:12 p.m. at N. Division Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:36 p.m. at Woodbridge Trail and Dartmouth Drive.
Jan. 16
Check property at 2:30 a.m. at Agnes Avenue.
Check property at 2:52 a.m. at Spahn Drive.
Suspicious person at reported at 8:56 a.m. at O’Malley Street.
Traffic arrest at 10:14 a.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Dolan Avenue.
Adult arrested person at 1:56 p.m. at 1:56 p.m. at S. Division Street and Cooper Road.
Unintentional 911 call at 9:52 p.m. at Spahn Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:01 p.m. at Savannah Way.
Jan. 17
Check property at 2:04 a.m. at Westbridge Trail.
Assist citizen at 3:25 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Traffic arrest at 10:43 a.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Traffic arrest at 2:44 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Traffic arrest at 3:17 p.m. at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:10 p.m. at Centennial Parkway.
Traffic arrest at 8:39 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Presidio Drive.
Disturbance reported at 1:03 p.m. at Dover Drive.
Jan. 18
Extortion reported at 1:19 a.m. at Centennial Parkway,
Juvenile complaint at 1:35 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Assist citizen at 2:15 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue and Margurite Street.
Traffic arrest at 6:44 p.m. at E. Main and Cross streets.
Traffic arrest at 9:52 p.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Traffic arrest at 10:27 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Jan. 19
Check property at 1:30 a.m. at Dunwoody Lane.
Alarm at 3:28 a.m. at W. Main Street.
On-street parking complaint at 8:15 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Alarm at 8:40 a.m. at S. Century Avenue.
On-street parking complaint at 9:05 a.m. at N. Division Street.
On-street parking complaint at W. Third Street.
Local ordinance violation at 11:34 a.m. at Kensington Lane.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:34 a.m. at Ireland Drive.
Check person at 11:56 a.m. at Fourth Street.
Fraud/identity theft at 1:33 p.m. at Pinehurst Drive.
Alarm at 5:44 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Local ordinance violation at 9:45 p.m. at Lexington Drive.
Jan. 20
Check property at 2:49 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 3:50 a.m. at Manchester Crossing.
Traffic arrest at 11:34 a.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Adult arrested person at 12:18 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road and Bristol Bay.
Stray animal at 1:42 p.m. at Skyview Drive.
Animal complaint/disturbance at 2:30 p.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Check property at 4:40 p.m. at Crane Crossing.
Assist Dane County Sheriff 5:30 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Easy Street.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 6:54 p.m. at Frank H Street.
Alarm at 10:42 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 11:53 p.m. at Galway Avenue.
Jan. 21
Fraud/identity theft at 9:05 a.m. at Aldora Lane.
Theft reported reported at 9:20 a.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Check property at 9:25 a.m. at Ronald Overlook.
Traffic arrest at 9:28 a.m. at N. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive.
Preserve the peace at 12:02 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Fraud/identity theft reported at 12:05 p.m. at Warrior Court.
Fraud reported at 12:09 p.m. at Moravian Valley Road.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:23 p.m. at Uniek Drive.
Check property at 1:48 p.m. at Kingston Way.
Traffic arrest at 3:34 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive.
Silent 911 call at 4:17 p.m. at Tierney Drive.
Traffic arrest at 8:42 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Savannah Boulevard.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:51 p.m. at Dolan Avenue.
Adult Citations
Jan. 15
Cole Hansen, Waunakee speeding at S. Division Street and Cooper Road. Municipal court date set for Feb. 9.
Shamso Xaashi, Middleton, speeding at N. Division Street and Prospect Road. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Jan. 16
Jose Molina Navas, Madison, operating without a valid license at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Dolan Avenue. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Jacob Rosseter, Colorado Springs, speeding at S. Division Street and Cooper Road. Municipal court date set for Feb. 9.
Jan. 17
Otto Clifcorn, Waunakee, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Presidio Drive. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Jason Jacobs, Mazomanie, speeding at E. Main and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for Feb. 9.
Hector Jimenez-Diaz, Waunakee, speeding at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Kasey Wierzbicki, Madison, speeding at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Feb. 9.
Jan. 18
Hunter Carter, Sun Prairie, operating while revoked (due previous OWI). Circuit court date set for Feb. 22.
Jan. 20
Morgan Ostrander, Sun Prairie, operating while revoked Knightsbridge Road and Bristol Bay. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Stuart Topping, Madison, speeding at E. Main and S. Madison streets. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Jan. 21
Gretchen Johnson, Waunakee, speeding at N. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Kashawn Johnson Tate, Madison, operating while revoked at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for March 9.
Adult Arrests
Jan. 16
Jacob Rosseter, Colorado Springs, arrested on a warrant by another agency or municipal court at S. Division Street and Cooper Road.
Jan. 20
Morgan Ostrander, Sun Prairie, arrested on a warrant by another agency or municipal court at Knightsbridge Road and Bristol Bay.
Juvenile Citations
Jan. 18
DeForest juvenile, speeding, at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive. Municipal court date set for Feb 9.
Madison juvenile, speeding at W. Main and Fish streets. Municipal court date set for Feb. 9.
Jan. 21
Waunakee juvenile, speeding at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Savannah Boulevard. Municipal court date set for April 20.
