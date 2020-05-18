In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. NAEMT partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. Together, NAEMT and ACEP are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and wellbeing of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.
EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.” Whether celebrated with a company cookout or a catered lunch; an open house, an awards ceremony or even quiet reflection about what it means to be an EMS practitioner, EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation.
This year, five days of EMS Week have a theme that represents the diverse nature of EMS.
• Monday — EMS Education Day
• Tuesday — Safety Tuesday
• Wednesday — EMS for Children Day
• Thursday — Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)
• Friday — EMS Recognition Day
In Memoriam — Brave heroes lost from complications related to COVID-19.
EMS is on the frontline for the response to the COVID-19 crisis, and nationally, some have died from COVID-19 related complications. Their names are listed In Memoriam. Visit https://www.naemt.org/initiatives/ems-week to see the list of those who have lost their lives.
