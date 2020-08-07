A motorcyclist died of injuries resulting from a crash in the Town of Springfield Thursday night.
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies, along with units from the Middleton Police Department, responded to the intersection of Hwy. K at Hwy. 12 westbound for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was stopped at the intersection when they were struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan traveling westbound on Hwy. 12.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to UW Hospital and declared deceased upon arrival.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the names of those involved have not been released at this time. Alcohol appears to be factor in the cause of the crash, according to the report.
