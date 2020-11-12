Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Oct. 30
Accident on private property at 9:21 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Property found at 9:30 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Centennial Parkway.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 10:50 a.m. at N. Madison Street and Santa Fe Trail.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:58 a.m. at Community Drive.
911 disconnect at 2:19 p.m. at Winston Way and Bristol Drive.
Traffic arrest at 2:35 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Safety hazard reported at 3:02 p.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 4:19 p.m. S. Division Street.
Disturbance reported at 6:07 p.m. at Centennial Parkway.
Motor vehicle vs. deer accident at 7:30 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hellenbrand Road.
Threats complaint at 8:01 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Check person at 8:55 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Hit-and-run accident at 11:34 p.m. at Henry Street and Raymond Road.
Oct. 31
Check property at 12:40 a.m. at Spahn Drive.
Check property at 2:30 a.m. at Blue Grass Drive.
Check property at 2:52 a.m. at Ireland Drive.
Disturbance reported at 7:37 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 7:55 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 12:34 p.m. at Newmarket Mews.
Check property at 1:37 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Ireland Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:38 p.m. at Lexington Drive and N. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:35 p.m. at Woodland Drive.
Alarm at 2:40 p.m. at Moravian Valley Road.
Check property at 3:48 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Silent 911 call at 4:15 p.m. at Bellewood Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at N. Fairbrook Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at E. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at W. Main Street.
Unintentional 911 call at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Check property at 8:42 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check person at 10 p.m. at South Street.
Motor vehicle vs. deer accident at 10:39 p.m. at Hwy. 113.
Nov. 1
Unintentional 911 call at Pebblebrook Courtyard.
Traffic arrest at 1 a.m. at E. Main And S. Madison streets.
Juvenile complaint at 1:55 a.m. at Marshall Drive and Cooper Road.
Alarm at 3:52 a.m. at Genevieve Way.
Alarm at 6:44 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:39 a.m. at Canterbury Court.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:06 a.m. at Castle Oaks Crossing.
Local ordinance violation at 11:25 a.m. at Dover Drive.
Traffic arrest at 1:09 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Water Wheel Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:33 p.m. at Reed Court.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 1:48 p.m. at W. Main Street and Dorn Drive.
Traffic arrest at 5:16 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Wimbleton Way.
Check property at 5:25 p.m. at Kopp Road.
Assist citizen at 7:01 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Schumacher Road.
Check person at 9 p.m. at Arboretum Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 9:08 pm. at Arboretum Drive and Hogan Road.
Nov. 2
Suspicious person reported at 12:36 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 7:19 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation 8:58 a.m. at Woodland Drive and Tierney Drive.
Traffic arrest at 10:04 a.m. at N. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive.
Check property at 10:41 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:56 a.m. at Nord Drive.
Traffic arrest at 12:58 p.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Savannah Boulevard.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:34 p.m. at Lynn Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:38 p.m. at W. Third Street.
Traffic arrest at 9:56 p.m. at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive.
Check property at 11:48 p.m. at Lillian Street.
Nov. 3
Check property at 1:55 a.m. at Lawton Court.
Alarm at 7:39 a.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Assist citizen at 7:55 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and W. Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 9:40 a.m. at Woodbridge Trail.
Unintentional 911 call at 10:19 a.m. at Patrick Avenue.
Parking complaint on private property at 10:38 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 1:41 p.m. at Canterbury Court and Simon Crestway.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 2:28 p.m. at Lexington Drive.
Accident with property damage at 4:48 p.m. at Cross and E. Main streets.
Property lost at 5:21 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Domestic disturbance at 5:36 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Suspicious person reported at 9:49 p.m. at Monteray Lane.
Unintentional 911 call at 11:41 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Nov. 4
Assist citizen at 1:35 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 2:07 a.m. at Kearney Way.
Check property at 2:11 a.m. at Dover Drive.
Check property at 2:13 a.m. at Wexford Drive.
Assist citizen at 12:25 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 12:29 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 1:55 p.m. at Bluebird Trail.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 2:40 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Stray animal reported at 2:52 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check property at 3:50 p.m. at Fairview Trail.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 6:36 p.m. at Dorn Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 7:42 p.m. N. Century Avenue Sunset Lane.
Disturbance, unwanted person at 9:08 p.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 11:46 p.m. at Malone Street.
Nov. 5
Assist citizen at 12:18 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Check property at 1:22 a.m. at North Ridge Drive.
Silent 911 call at 11:15 at Nord Drive and Raemisch Road.
Check property at 11:44 a.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Threats complaint at 12:21 p.m. at Quinn Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:27 p.m. at Genevieve Way.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:42 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 11:15 p.m. at Waterford Lane.
Traffic incident at 11:34 p.m. at S. Division Street.
Check property at 11:40 p.m. at N. Meadowbrook Lane.
Adult Citations
Oct. 30
Nathan Sandel, Waunakee, failure to keep vehicle under control, hit and run to unattended vehicle and resisting/obstructing an officer at Henry Street and Raymond Road. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Berlin Victor Espinal, Madison, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Nov. 1
Yu Chen, Waunakee, speeding at Woodland Drive and Wimbleton Way. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Adrianne Farrow, Sun Prairie, speeding at E. Main Street and S. Madison Street. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Bianca Green, Madison, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Water Wheel Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Nov. 2
Daniel Healy, Madison, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Lochmoore Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Alberto Santos, Madison, speeding at S. Century Avenue and Peaceful Valley Parkway. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Sabrina Kilpatrick, Waunakee, operating after suspension at S. Division Street and Marshall Drive. Municipal court date set for Dec. 8.
Adult Arrests
Nov. 3
James McKee, Waunakee, disorderly conduct at E. Main Street.
Juvenile Citations
Nov. 1
Waunakee juvenile, curfew violation at Marshall Drive and Cooper Road. Municipal court date set for Dec. 1.
Waunakee juvenile, curfew violation at Marshall Drive and Cooper Road. Municipal court date set for Dec. 1.
