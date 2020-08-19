The City of of Middleton is notifying the public of two incidents of shots fired in the early morning hours of Aug. 19.
At 3:40 a.m., the Middleton Police Department responded to 5700 block of Highland Way after receiving multiple reports of gunshots being heard in the area, the sounds of a disturbance, and vehicles speeding away. Responding officers located multiple shell casings on the ground in that area. No injuries were reported. This is still an active scene, but it is not believed to be a random act.
In addition to that incident, at 1:51 a.m. on today’s date, the department responded to reports of shots fired in the 7300 block of Century Avenue. No injuries were reported and no evidence was located.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.
