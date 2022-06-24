One Hundred Years Ago
July 6, 1922
Rev. A.J. Mueller, pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Church, Westport, celebrated his Silver Jubilee as a priest last week.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Lodi 11-5 Sunday afternoon. Hohlstein, playing third base, got four hits in five at bat.
Miss Clara Bahlke, Dane, and Burton Burns were united in marriage at the Immanuel Reformed Church, Dane, Thursday of last week.
Ninety-five Years Ago
July 7, 1927
The bond issue for waterworks and sewerage was voted down again at an election held Wednesday, july 6. A total of 376 votes were cast, the issue lost by eight votes.
William Frederick celebrated his 59th birthday anniversary on Sunday.
A few prices taken from the A.J. Rosenberg first anniversary sale advertisement: sugar, pure cane, 15 lbs, $1; Waunakee brand peas, 4 cans, 35 cents; men’s overalls, preshrunk, 98 cents; canvas gloves, 7 cents a pair.
Eighty-five Years Ago
July 3, 1947
Miss Alyce Kalscheur and Anthony P. Laufenberg were united in marriage at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, Madison, on Saturday, June 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen French announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, june 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Karl Wilke announce the birth of twin daughters at Madison General Hospital on June 28.
Seventy Years Ago
July 3, 1952
Audrey Ann Hobi was among the 276 Wisconsin girls from schools in 227 cities and villages who participated in Girls State at the University of Wisconsin.
The new addition to the Sister’s Home is now about ready for the plasterers and will be completed this fall.
The Reis family reunion was held Sunday, June 29, at the Pat Bowles Lake Wisconsin cottage.
Sixty Years Ago
June 28, 1962
Thomas Fisher, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.H. Fisher, Waunakee, has received an appointment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to Natural Bridge Camp, Virginia. This internship begins June 24 and continues through Sept. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Helman, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, June 21.
We’ve sure been having some beautiful weather the last few days. It gets almost too cool at night, when the thermometer drops to the low 50s. Then, during the day, the temperature goes way up to the middle 80s.
Fifty Years Ago
July 6, 1972
As you drive through the only Waunakee in the world, you will notice red ball decals in the windows of many of the village homes. This is a sign of the work of the Waunakee Jaycees in promoting community safety through “Operation Red Ball.’
Waunakee and Ashton share the home Talent League’s Northern Section second round with 2-0 records, following Sunday’s games. Waunakee edged Verona 6-4 while Ashton was beating Black Earth 8-4.
Forty Years Ago
June 24, 1982
An arbitrator from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission will be called to help settle the contract dispute between the Waunakee Teacher Association and the school board.
David O’Malley offered to donate a triangle of land near the high school for the village library.
A local woman, Janis Duerst, was killed early Sunday in a two-car accident on Wisconsin Hwy. 113.
Catherine Lyn Dorn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Dorn, Waunakee, is engaged to Steven Todd Wipperfurth, son of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy C. Wipperfurth of Waunakee.
Thirty Years Ago
June 18, 1992
About 200 volunteers of all ages helped the move from the old Waunakee middle School to the new one on June 13.
Dane County Medical Services honored Waunakee residents – Aren Wish, 9, who saved a friend’s family from carbon monoxide poisoning, and Gerald Palmer, who raised $18,000 for defibrillator equipment for the Waunakee Area EMS.
Nine Waunakee High School baseball players were honored at the year-end banquet. They include Jeff Kivett, Doug Meier, Matt Stanek, Robin Statz, Craig Acker, Sam Statz, Tim Goss, Mike Arndt and Chad Scheuerell.
Twenty Years Ago
June 13, 2002
The folks at Moody’s Investors Service boosted the Village of Waunakee’s ons rating up a notch, and the benefits have already begun to kick in. Moody’s has raised the rating from A-2 to A-1, resulting in an interest savings in the award of $2,225,000 in general obligations purpose bonds.
Waunakee citizens are monitoring Sixmile Creek as part of a Rock River Basin program to study the Lake Mendota Watershed.
Ten Years Ago
June 14, 2012
WaunaFest President Tom Parker has a vision of this year’s event, one that he hopes will “stay away from commercialism.”
St. John’s School second-grade teacher LuAnn Thering was presented the Relevant Radio Madison Diocese Educator of the Year award.
American Legion Post 460 members Ron Parr awarded Emily Holden and Haden Schomberg with American Legion awards at the eighth-grade recognition on June 8.