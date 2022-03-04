ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 16, 1922
A.E. Lamboley of Madison has purchased the Waunakee Telephone Exchange from David Personne and will take possession July 1.
Large crowds gathered at Wulfing’s Electric Shop every night to hear the new radio which has been installed.
Miss Roberta Tierney celebrated her 7th birthday on March 10 at her home here.
Miss Eva Fellenz, housekeeper for Rev. A.J. Mueller, had the misfortune to fall and fracture her arm.
St. John the Baptist Church will hold their annual Thirteen Hours Devotion on Sunday, March 19.
Mrs. Julia Cooper was pleasantly surprised on her 76th birthday anniversary recently.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 17, 1927
Waunakee won third place in the Christmas seal sale this year with 15.4 cents per capita sales.
Miss Emma Reeve, sister of H.L. Reeve, passed away at the Reeve home here on March 12.
Tom O’Malley is the highest scorer on the high school basketball team. Greg Adler is second.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kennedy, Westport, announce the birth of a son on Monday, March 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Gibbs have moved into the flat above the Diederich Meat Market.
Arthur Ziegler, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ziegler, Ashton, fell off a load of corn and fractured several ribs.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 13, 1947
The Waunakee Civic Club decided to sponsor the Waunakee baseball team this coming season.
Mrs. William Borchers, 70, a lifelong resident of this vicinity, died Monday evening at her home here.
Norman Simon and family have moved into their new home at Sun Prairie.
Billy Kessenich, son of Joseph Kessenich, had the misfortune of severely spraining his ankle while playing basketball.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mickelson on Sunday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Adele Lamboley, 80, mother of Raymond Lamboley, died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 20.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 13, 1952
Lawrence Kalscheur Sr., 84, well-known resident of Waunakee died Monday after a short illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Endres are rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 5.
Arthur B. Curran, 64, father of William Curran, died Friday at an Eau Claire hospital.
Lowell Smith and Lucille Grosse were married on Feb. 23 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. William Cummings announce the birth of a daughter at Methodist Hospital on March 9.
Spring had better come very quick or the hyacinths and tulips which are out of the ground about two inches will get nipped.
Nick Miller will observe his 76th birthday on Friday, March 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wagner are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on March 7.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 8, 1962
Miss Elizabeth Frederick, 83, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at her home Sunday following a long illness.
Waunakee’s High School Warriors unleashed a furious second-half attack to waylay Randolf High School 69-56 in the first game of the district tournament at Waterloo Friday evening of last week.
Bill Wilson, Lora Mae Brabender, and Kay Schalles received “A” ratings at the local forensic contest held at Prairie du Sac Saturday, March 3.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Neil Macaulay, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Madison General Hospital.
Mrs. Susan Wagner, 82, well-known former resident of this vicinity, died Friday at a Columbus hospital after a brief illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 16, 1972
Taxpayers, 20 of them, seeking ways to reduce property taxes, attended the regular session of the Waunakee School Board held Monday night.
Mrs. Eleanor Day, 87, Westport, died at her home Wednesday, March 8, 1972, after suffering an apparent heart attack.
What started out to be a weekend of snowmobiling fun ended prematurely Friday when a three-vehicle accident grounded one of the machines and damaged the trailer carrying the other.
On Thursday evening, March 23, the Concert and Symphonic bands of Waunakee High School, under the direction of Mr. James Anderson, and the Madrigal Singers, under the direction of Arthur Arveson, will present their spring concert.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 4, 1982
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kevin Heling, director of the Wisconsin Citizens Right to Work.
Tom Barbian was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in Arizona, Feb. 12.
Margo Vos of Waunakee plays the neighbor in apartment 4A in the UW-Whitewater Dinner Theatre production of the comedy “GRMS RIV U.”
A new book, “Wisconsin Women: A Gifted Heritage,” includes a chapter on Ella Wheeler Wilcox, the noted poet of the late 1800s and early 1900s who grew up in Westport. The article was written by Kathy Van Sistine and James Koltes, both of Waunakee.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team closed out the 1981-82 season after losing in the WIAA regional championship to McFarland.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 27, 1992
Waunakee High School wrestlers Shane Sparby and the WIAA State High School Wrestling Tournament to be held this weekend at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison.
The Waunakee School Board turned down an offer to sell part of the parcel it owns along North Madison to Six Mile Creek Associates.
Residents of the Fox Bluff/South Meadow area of Westport presented a petition to the town board Feb. 18 asking to look into costs of establishing a municipal sewer system in their area.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Garret Trinrud, a Waunakee High School student who recently led a successful blood drive.
Thomas Mikel Jr. has been promoted in the U.S. Army to the rank of private first class.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 28, 2002
Libby, a 7-year-old German Shepherd owned by Sandy Horstmeier, a Springfield woman, helped save the life of her elderly neighbor, who had slipped on the ice outside.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Cherrie Larson, the children’s program director at First Presbyterian Church.
A daughter was born to Nancy and Gary Petrick of Dane on Feb. 21, 2002 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee’s girls basketball team played three WIAA regional games but came up short of the championship when Reedsburg won the first game 55-39.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 1, 2012
Although Waunakee and Westport plan commissioners initially expressed dismay over Kwik Trip’s plans at Hwy. Q near Woodland Drive, the village planning body recommended approval of a revised site plan Monday.
More youth in Dane County appear to have the ability to successfully buy cigarettes from various businesses in 2011 than in previous years. Based on the Public Health Madison and Dane County’s (PHMDC) annual report on the rate of tobacco sales to those under the age of 18, this past year marks the first time in four years when fewer establishments were in compliance with the law.
While prices on almost everything continue to rise, SHARE offers a great Easter dinner package that feeds six for only $25, the same price as last year’s dinner. The package includes everything needed for a family meal, from a fully-cooked, boneless honey ham to dessert.
Jeremy Riekena just graduated from Waunakee High School in 2009, and already he has helped provide medical care. Riekena, a junior majoring in neurobiology at UW-Madison, was one of 17 students who traveled to Guatemala for two weeks over winter break to work with doctors, nurses and other health professionals in whatever capacity they could.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Todd Schmidt, village administrator for Waunakee.
A coalition of faith leaders from across the state has launched a campaign to cut the state’s prison population in half over the next three years, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.