Waunakee Public Library
Bilingual Story Time programs are offered Friday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library. 

 Roberta Baumann

As Waunakee’s population grows, many families moving in speak Spanish, prompting new bilingual opportunities in the community.

The Waunakee school district has been translating written materials for families and offering English as a Second Language instruction for several years now. Next year, it will provide bilingual instruction, with some courses taught in Spanish for those new to the English language.

Download PDF Bilingual presentation
Shown is a pdf file of the presentation to the Waunakee Board of Education. Visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1924?meeting=565219 to view the file, as it contains a number of links.