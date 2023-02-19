As Waunakee’s population grows, many families moving in speak Spanish, prompting new bilingual opportunities in the community.
The Waunakee school district has been translating written materials for families and offering English as a Second Language instruction for several years now. Next year, it will provide bilingual instruction, with some courses taught in Spanish for those new to the English language.
To create a more welcoming environment for those coming to a new country where they don’t know the language, the Waunakee Public Library has also launched its first bilingual program. At the Bilingual Story Time, parents, childcare givers and young ones can work on literacy skills.
Waunakee schools
The number of Spanish-speaking students attending Waunakee schools has grown to the point where the Department of Public Instruction requires the district to offer bilingual education. At the Board of Education's Feb. 13 meeting, Director of Student Services Lisa Jondle and Bilingual Teacher English Language Coordinator Pam Emmerich presented some statistical information along with a draft plan for the instructional model. Currently, 10 students in grades K-3, 20 in grades 4-8, and 20 at the high school level are English language learners.
Last year, the school board filed a waiver from the bilingual education requirement, allowing time to create the bilingual curriculum, said Katie Dotzler, who serves on the board and its curriculum committee
A bilingual program work group and a CESA 2 Bilingual Program Analysis paved the way for the plans.
Over the last five years, the number of English language learners in the Waunakee district has more than doubled, from 63 in 2019-20 to 146 during this current school year; 70 percent speak Spanish.
The district’s interpreter has indicated that initially, Spanish-speaking families were coming from Mexico, but in the last year or two the students have come from Nicaragua, Guatemala and Venezuela, countries with political unrest, the presenters said.
According to the report presented, “Due to a combined political, social, and economic crisis, the United States has seen one of the largest waves of migration from Nicaragua, a country of 6.5 million inhabitants and the second-poorest in the Western Hemisphere.”
Three of the district’s schools — Heritage, Prairie and Waunakee High School — have enough students to warrant bilingual instruction.
The report breaks out the levels of English proficiency among the Spanish-speaking students, as well, including the highest level when they graduate from the bilingual program.
The DPI offers a variety of instructional models. The committee recommended a program at Heritage Elementary School with two cohorts, with one bilingual teacher dedicated to grades K-1 and another in grades 2-3. They would work with classroom teachers to coordinate instruction.
Students would remain in their classrooms except for times when instruction was in Spanish.
At the high school, programs are currently in place to support English language learners, but they do not meet the bilingual standard, Jondle and Emmerich said. A biology course in Spanish would be offered for newcomers, along with support for English language arts and math.
In-class support would be similar to the district’s current English as a Second Language model. One difference is that some instruction would be offered in Spanish in subjects such as science. Additional staff will be hired, and once a program is in place, funding is available for training and materials through state DPI Bilingual-Bicultural Aid.
With the use of transfer of service funds, additional staffing would have little impact on the budget, said Randy Guttenberg, district administrator.
Teachers are already working on logistical models for delivering curriculum in both languages, and will visit the Middleton and Verona districts to observe their programs.
Bilingual Story Time at the library
Through song, stories and dance, Waunakee families have long expanded their language skills at the Waunakee Public Library’s Story Time.
Now, a new bilingual program offers two languages to explore.
On Fridays, starting at 9:45 a.m., Bilingual Story Time programs are a place for kids and their parents or child care givers to sing and dance they learn, said Librarian Caitlin Klabacka.
Klabacka, who also speaks Spanish, has launched the dual language program to encourage more families to participate and develop their skills further, she said.
Participants usually read two to three books, sing a hello and goodbye song, along with other tunes, and toys are incorporated into the program to introduce new Spanish words.
Other libraries have introduced Bilingual Story Time programs, as well, Klabacka said. As Waunakee’s Spanish-speaking population has increased, her hope is to create an inviting place for new families.
“I really want to bring the Spanish-speaking community into the library,” Klabacka said. “I think it can be a difficult transition, especially if they’re immigrating from someplace else.”
The library also plans to offer more bilingual adult programming, along with more books in Spanish. The hope is to expose all newcomers to the services available at the public library, where people of all ages and backgrounds can explore their interests and expand their knowledge.
“I really just want to create inclusivity so people realize this is a safe place to go, and we’re doing our best to reach out to that community,” Klabacka said.