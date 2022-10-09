The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer
The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer, or Pastor Glen, reflects on his long career in the FPC garden.

 Roberta Baumann

The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer, or Pastor Glen as he’s known, spent many years working with homeless people, both in New York and in Madison. But these last several years, he’s working with pastor-less churches, serving as the interim minister helping members look for a new leader. Currently, he’s at First Presbyterian Church (FPC) in Waunakee, serving that function.

Reichelderfer explained that in the Presbyterian Church, ministers like retired FPC Pastor Kirk Morledge can serve for many years.