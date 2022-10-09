The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer, or Pastor Glen as he’s known, spent many years working with homeless people, both in New York and in Madison. But these last several years, he’s working with pastor-less churches, serving as the interim minister helping members look for a new leader. Currently, he’s at First Presbyterian Church (FPC) in Waunakee, serving that function.
Reichelderfer explained that in the Presbyterian Church, ministers like retired FPC Pastor Kirk Morledge can serve for many years.
“We need a break from the pastorate to take a look at the history and how God has moved in this church and take a look ahead and what might be possible,” Reichelderfer said.
His goal is to help the members celebrate the past and bring in the future as they start to look for that new leader. With his diverse background in ministry, Reichelderfer may be just the man to accomplish that.
Reichelderfer grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago and attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, graduating as a choral conducting major. He took a few years off and worked in a lumberyard afterwards, an experience that taught him “a lot of stuff about real stuff,” he said, like what a two-by-four is.
Some discoveries seemed to point him toward ministry.
“I found out I had a penchant for building relationships with people,” Reichelderfer said.
Reichelderfer also had a couple of what he called “ecstatic experiences,” and described one in glee club.
“We were in Bakersfield, California, singing a Bach funeral Motet, and at one point we were overtaken by the music. I don’t know how to even describe that. There’s no real description for this, but in California terms, we were ‘blown away,’ but as a group,” Reichelderfer said. “It wasn’t just one individual. It was like we were singing as one, and the music was singing through us.”
Then, a 6-foot, 5-inch linebacker from UCLA explained grace to him.
“He just explained grace to me in a way I’d never heard before,” Reichelderfer said.
And so Reichelderfer attended seminary, but said it felt like another graduate school experience during a time when he wanted a relationship with God.
He left to work at Covenant House in New York, a program for runaways. Many of the young people were prostitutes, he said.
“Their lives had little value. They were being used and exploited. They felt they couldn’t return home and were at an age when they couldn’t care for themselves,” Reichelderfer said.
Reichelderfer returned to the Midwest and attended UW-Madison’s social work school for two years. The seminary he attended allowed him to take a few courses to finish his seminar degree.
For the next 16 years, he operated Port St. Vincent de Paul on the near east side of Madison. He called it an old boarding house where people from emergency shelters would come for transitional housing. Some residents lived there permanently, unable to live on their own.
“There were some wonderful people I met, and there were some not-so-wonderful people I met, but that’s the case with life,” Reichelderfer said.
He also had to ask some to leave when they used drugs or alcohol.
“You learned how to be a tough marshmallow – burnt on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside,” Reichelderfer said.
Reichelderfer’s next chapter was at Christ Presbyterian Church, where he served as associate minister for 15 years as the church got into what he called, “holy trouble,” adding former Congressman John Lewis would call it “good trouble.”
The ministry began sponsoring children in Rwanda through World Vision, where they built a partnership and brought solar powered lights so children could study at night. A person was hired to do international ministry and that program evolved into an immigration law clinic.
In 2017, Reichelderfer took interim pastor training. He had some experience helping a congregation with a pastor away at Waunakee’s FPC when Morledge was deployed as a naval chaplain following the 9/11 attacks. Reichelfelder said he had preached at the church before, and remembered FPC when it was on Fish Street, before the new church on Hwy. Q was built.
After receiving training, Reichelderfer served at a church in New York, where his wife is from. He’s also been interim pastor at another church just outside of Rockford, Illinois, and in Waukesha.
Reichelderfer has now been at FPC for a five weeks and expects he will stay for about 18 months, helping the members do the work of finding a new pastor. Mutual resumes will be exchanged. An appointed committee of diverse members will start to talk to candidates once the congregation knows what they are looking for in the new pastor.
“It’s an exciting time as you get to reflect on your life and the life with the church,” Reichelderfer said.
Reichelderfer said he has known the congregation for a number of years, adding its members include “strong women and wonderful men.”
He added that for the past 32 years, the congregation accomplished much, building a new church. Its mission work and children and youth program are also strong.
“So we have these strengths,” Reichelderfer said. “How can we build on them and what does God leave for us? God is not done with us yet.”