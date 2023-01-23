The Dane County Humane Society is seeking contributions to help defray the costs of keeping a swan and a pelican in food as they recover from wounds and infections. The pelican had a fractured beak and the swan had a broken wing that had healed improperly by the time it joined the society’s Wildlife Center. According to a news release, the two “spend their days foraging for their diets, preening their feathers, exercising in their enclosure, resting, healing, and occasionally stealing each other’s food. Each day, the pelican eats multiple live fish – about 6 to 12 inches in length while the swan receives fresh greens, bugs, and grains.” Visit www.giveshelter.org/heal for more information.

Sen. Dianne Hesselbein has arrived at a name for her newsletter – Dianne Direct. She took a poll to see which of three choices people preferred, and Dianne Direct won out. The other choices were Dianne’s Dispatch and Hesselbein Herald.