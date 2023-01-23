The Dane County Humane Society is seeking contributions to help defray the costs of keeping a swan and a pelican in food as they recover from wounds and infections. The pelican had a fractured beak and the swan had a broken wing that had healed improperly by the time it joined the society’s Wildlife Center. According to a news release, the two “spend their days foraging for their diets, preening their feathers, exercising in their enclosure, resting, healing, and occasionally stealing each other’s food. Each day, the pelican eats multiple live fish – about 6 to 12 inches in length while the swan receives fresh greens, bugs, and grains.” Visit www.giveshelter.org/heal for more information.
Sen. Dianne Hesselbein has arrived at a name for her newsletter – Dianne Direct. She took a poll to see which of three choices people preferred, and Dianne Direct won out. The other choices were Dianne’s Dispatch and Hesselbein Herald.
The Middleton Arts Committee has put out a call for artists for Art Walk Middleton, a one-day art fair held in downtown Middleton May 20. Artists who would like to display and sell their work are asked to fill out an application and submit three photos. The entrants are limited to fine art. The deadline to apply for Art Walk is April 15, and the online application can be found at: https://www.cityofmiddleton.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1383. The Art Walk planning committee is currently working on details. Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact Michelle Phillips at (319) 521-4486 or timestribuneeditor@newspubinc.com.