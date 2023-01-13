Registration is available for the Feb. 10 Sweetheart Dance (formerly the Father Daughter Dance) hosted by Waunakee Special Olympics. Visit the Community Education link on the district’s website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us, and fill in the required information for the 2023 Sweetheart Dance. It will take place in the Waunakee High School Commons. More information about the dance will be available in the Tribune’s Coming Events section next week.
Sen. Dianne Hesselbein has sent her first email update as state Senator. It shows events from the first week, including the inauguration and meetings with other state legislators. And, it asks for constituents’ opinions, noting that her predecessor, Sen. Jon Erpenbach, called his email newsletter “JONline.” “Now I find myself in need of a clever name for my own updates. Dianne’s Dispatch? Dianne’s Digest? Hesselbein Herald? I want to hear your suggestions!” Hesselbein can be reached at sen.hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov.
The state’s Department of Health Services will have more than $16.3 million available in federal reimbursement funds, FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced Monday. The federal funding has been made available to reimburse the health services department for administering COVID-19 vaccinations statewide under the federal disaster declaration of April 4, 2020.