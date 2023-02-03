The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is offering information on how to get a photo ID needed to vote in Wisconsin for those who do not have a driver’s license. The DMV offers this identification at no charge. The first step is to visit the DMV websitehttps://wisconsindot.gov which lists the necessary documents needed for the ID. If the required documents are not readily available, DMV has a process, called the Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. Anyone with questions can call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.
The deadline to register for high school students to register for the Wisconsin Civics Games, sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, is Feb. 20. The 2023 regional competitions will be held virtually on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, with the top teams advancing to the state finals on Friday, May 12, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Members of the winning team will each be awarded $2,000 toward tuition to a Wisconsin college or university of their choice. The scholarship are funded in part by the UW System. To register, visit the WNA website, https://wnanews.com.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine includes a story on the effects of climate change on the state’s lakes. It notes that the state has 24 fewer days for ice fishing than it did in the 1970s. To read the full story, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/wnrmag.