Cody and Michelle Butcher: Army National Guard brought this Waunakee couple together

Service in the armed forces can offer young people college funding, along with lessons in leadership and self discipline. One Waunakee couple even found love.
Cody and Michelle Butcher both served active duty in the Army before they met during their time in the National Guard. Both decided to enlist in high school as they saw the Army as a path to college.
“I didn’t have a plan after high school. I thought it would be a good way to earn college money and get experience,” Michelle said. Her father had also served in the Navy during Vietnam, then later in the Army Reserves when she was growing up outside of the Twin Cities, Minnesota.
Cody enlisted as soon as he was eligible, in his junior year after he turned 17. Growing up in a small town in Washington state, he also sought life experience and college funding.
The initial training was challenging, Michelle remembered.
“I didn’t know if I could do everything I was doing. It was more than I’d attempted to do physically,” she said. Both she and Cody had never lived away from home before.
Michelle served active duty from 1993-96, training to be a mechanic, before joining the National Guard in 1997 and serving for another eight years.
Her first deployment was to Saudi Arabia for 45 days over Thanksgiving where she worked out of the port, taking pieces of equipment off of ships and fixing them.
Deployed to Korea for a year, she was in charge of the battery shop, refilling the large batteries with acid. She was able to travel on weekends and visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone or DMZ.
“It was kind of interesting to be in a different county. Even in Saudi Arabia, we weren’t free to roam, but we did have a couple of nights where we could go to the mall,” she said.
Soon after Michelle joined the National Guard, she met Cody. The Armory was in Golden, Colorado. Michelle was being introduced to the other guard members.
“This person showing me around said this is where your section is, where your squad hangs out while we’re here at drill, and introduced me to the sergeant in charge. As we were getting to know everybody, all these people came in from the motor pool… they kind of just lined up and I went down the line and introduced myself,” Michelle remembered.
As she approached Cody, she had a different feeling.
“For some reason when I saw him, I thought, ‘Wow, I’m going to be looking at that chin for the rest of my life,’” she said.
Two years later, they were married.
Cody had served active duty in the Army from 1989-1993 and joined the guard right afterwards. And served for another 17 years until he could fully retire.
After graduating from basic training, Cody trained as a heavy equipment tank mechanic in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and then was sent to Germany.
“It was a great experience for me,” he said, adding that people in his high school class a year ahead of him were in Germany, so he was greeted by friends.
He also served in Operation Desert Storm and remembered one battle with the 3rd Armored Division.
“We were one of the units that was in the very front of the spearhead that came around from the top,” he said. They ran into another division and had a tough battle.
“Our unit took pretty heavy losses. I was a tank mechanic so I was a little further back than the lead element, but bounding forward to recover broken vehicles and broken equipment and bringing it back to safety, then fixing it and getting it back up front.”
Known as the Battle of 73 Easting, it was the largest tank battle since World War II, Cody said.
Wikipedia cites Lt. John Mecca, a participant, who described it as "the last great tank battle of the 20th century." Cody’s unit was at the point of the battle.
For the next few months afterwards, Cody stayed in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, then returned to Germany for a homecoming at the barracks.
“But then I got to go home and go on a big leave and visit my family,” Cody said.
He then was sent to Georgia, where coincidentally, Michelle was stationed, as well, before they met.
He then joined the National Guard.
Both he and Michelle were deployed to help with forest fires and civil service work, such as recruiting events like parades.
While they were serving in the National Guard together, many members were deployed as part of the Shock and Awe campaign in Iraq. Several units were deployed statewide, and the Butchers kept waiting to see if they would be, as well.
Michelle noted that during that time they “literally held down the fort.”
Both were students then at Metro State University. They also worked full tme.
Cody earned his bachelor’s of science degree in parks and recreation management and Michelle earned her bachelor’s of fine arts degree in art with an emphasis on ceramics.
The couple’s first child was conceived when they were on deployment, and after he was born, Michelle left the National Guard. The Butchers have two children, Erek, 18, and Veronica, 13.
The Butchers seem grateful for what they gained during their time in the service.
“I wouldn't change anything about what I did in the military,” said Cody. “It taught me a lot of things.”
He gained leadership skills that he credits for his success. Today, Cody works for Neuman Pools, building and designing pools for waterparks. He has also served as the Boy Scout Troop 46 Scoutmaster, but now is more involved with his daughter’s troop.
Michelle gained confidence and self-esteem, she said.
“I’m not the shrinking violet I used to be,” she added. Michelle works in customer service for a medical laboratory supply company.
“It was the best decision I could have made at the time. I knew in high school I didn’t want to go to college right away,” Cody said.