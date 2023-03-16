Village of Waunakee staff now have a greater understanding of how accessible the playgrounds are after a recent audit.
Now, they want to hear from local families about how they experience them in terms of accessibility.
The village’s parks and recreation committee has scheduled a meeting for March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Village to hear from community members, particularly those with disabilities, and to discuss the playgrounds’ compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The village recently regained the WT Group, LLC (WTG) Accessibility Practice for an audit of the 23 playgrounds and the routes to them for compliance with the 2010 Standards for Accessible Design, according to a press release from the village.
At the March 29 meeting, WTG’s project manager and accessibility practice lead will review the ADA requirements for existing and new playgrounds, the access and audit practice, and common findings at Waunakee playgrounds.
According to the press release, the parks department is hoping to learn from local residents about their experiences.
“The real purpose of this meeting is to hear from our residents and neighbors about the playground accessibility preferences and priorities for the future. The WTG work gives us a tool with which we can plan for the future,” the press release notes.
Attendees are asked to discuss preferred playground components, surfaces and locations.
Anyone with questions can contact Sue McDade, community services director, at (608) 850-5991 or smcdade@waunakee.com.