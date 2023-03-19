First Presbyterian Church
 Roberta Baumann

As the First Presbyterian Church congregation searches for a new pastor, the members want to hear from the community, as well. A survey is now available for Waunakee area residents to aid in the search. 

Pastor Kirk Morledge, who led FPC for more than 30 years, retired last fall, and since then Interim Pastor Glen Reichelderfer has led the congregation of about 648 members as they’ve begun contemplating a search for Morledge’s successor.

The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer
The Rev. Glen Reichelderfer, or Pastor Glen, is the interim pastor leading the congregation through the search. 
Link to survey
