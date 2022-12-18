Concept
Shown are the building elevation a rendering from Eppstein Uhen Architects. The Waunakee school district's Board of Education reviewed these Dec. 12. They will be submitted to the Waunakee Plan Commission and Waunakee Westport Joint Plan Commission for review in January.

 Eppstein Uhen Architects

When Waunakee school district voters approved the $175 million referendum in November to build a new elementary and middle school, district administrators, educators and architects had already begun the design work for the first project.

Last month, school board members learned of a possible theme for the new Heritage Elementary School to be located on Woodland Drive. It was referred to as “roots and shoots” by the architect while introducing some initial concepts and guiding principles to the school board in November.