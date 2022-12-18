Shown are the building elevation a rendering from Eppstein Uhen Architects. The Waunakee school district's Board of Education reviewed these Dec. 12. They will be submitted to the Waunakee Plan Commission and Waunakee Westport Joint Plan Commission for review in January.
When Waunakee school district voters approved the $175 million referendum in November to build a new elementary and middle school, district administrators, educators and architects had already begun the design work for the first project.
Last month, school board members learned of a possible theme for the new Heritage Elementary School to be located on Woodland Drive. It was referred to as “roots and shoots” by the architect while introducing some initial concepts and guiding principles to the school board in November.
School staff had expressed the importance of focusing on the future, noting that the building will serve the community for the next 50 years, but at the same time they wanted to pay homage to its past.
“There’s this whole idea of Heritage being the first building in the district, and wanting to make sure that we don’t forget the spirit and the culture of that building,” Chris Michaud, senior architect with Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), told the school board.
The building should also be welcoming, with spaces designed for different learning styles.
On tours of other buildings, the team working with Michaud saw much larger break-out areas that, while attractive, were less preferable than smaller, cozy places for groups of students to gather.
The initial design shows the second floor with spaces for physical education, art and other classes, and will require less passing time for students to reach than at the existing Heritage Elementary. One large group instruction space is also included in the design.
The concept also shows four flex cafes that will be an extension of the learning communities. Those small lunch rooms will also be available for other uses, such as student projects.
“That will really cover two things: It will keep less travel time between classrooms and the lunchroom; it will have smaller groups of kids eating together in the lunchroom, which we feel is beneficial,” said Randy Guttenberg school district administrator. Staff can also use those rooms for professional development, he added.
Dan Carter, Heritage Elementary principal, said the new space will support collaborative learning more so than the existing building, and noted that in today’s world, most work is done collaboratively.
“Right now we have long hallways with lockers in the hallways, and we just don’t have spaces where people can work together,” Carter said.
The traffic flow for the school along with parking options, will also be much improved, he added, and the building will have far fewer doors, making it more secure.
For the architects, the building also tells a story, Michaud said.
“The story we kept hearing is that Heritage is the first building in the community. It has a history. It has roots. We thought, what if we played off that as a theme for an elementary school, and we say this building’s story is roots and shoots?” Michaud said.
The intent would be to ensure people are aware of the building’s past in the community, but also point to the future in terms of growth and possibility, he said.
The building’s theme could reflect the organic growth of seed.
“The only thing it needs is the right environment to grow,” Michaud said.
Similar to the Intermediate School’s exterior design, which reflects a patchwork of farm fields telling Waunakee’s agrarian story, Heritage Elementary’s design would have a story, as well.
“We feel we’re continuing the roots of Waunakee, but also creating a place where the kids of Waunakee can thrive and grow,” Michaud said.
Saving significant pieces
As for the existing Heritage Elementary on South Street, some pieces of the historic building may remain in the schools.
Guttenberg said he would like to form a committee to study what parts of the Heritage to preserve and how. Some members of the community, including Waunakee school board president and retired teacher Joan Ensign, have a long history with the building and an understanding of which parts are significant.
“There’s certain things we already know. There’s the concrete W on the side of the building,” Guttenberg said, adding that the W could be part of the new Middle School exterior when it is built on the South Street site.
A stained glass window piece that was once part of an archway above the door has been preserved and may be utilized in the school, as well. Others are student-created tiles in the courtyard.
Guttenberg plans to ask the builder, Vogel Bros. Building Co., and EUA if any of the materials can also be preserved.
A committee may be able to research the Heritage building’s history, as well.
Overall, the design should represent the Waunakee community, Guttenberg said.
“We want it to be something that people can be proud of that fits in with our community,” Guttenberg said, adding it should also maintain previous generations' expectations while accommodating the district’s needs and growth.