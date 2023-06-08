Correction Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee Tribune's coverage of the Memorial Day Parade and ceremony had an incorrect name for the American Legion Post 360 Poppy Princess. Her name is Kimlee Adler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest woman given deferred sentence in Waunakee school lunch theft case Complete Waunakee graduation section to publish Track and field: Saleh leaps to second state high jump title Waunakee Village Board considers flag display policy change Waunakee student shares passion for photography in Waunakee Tribune Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!