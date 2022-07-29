Dane County food pantry coordinators now challenged with keeping shelves stocked to meet increasing demands could soon receive assistance from a $2 million emergency grant program recently announced by the county executive’s office.

Introduced at the Dane County Board’s July 21 meeting, the new program is aimed at helping pantries continue to deliver food to families in need. Another $98,500 is set to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network purchase a truck to transport donated food from Epic and a new Costco store in Verona.