The Annual Dane County Fair Small Animal Market Sale was held July 23. Eleven youth exhibitors offered the sale’s 23 lots which included 10 turkeys, 13 broiler chickens and roaster pairs. The sale generated a total of $12,700.
The largest supporters of the sale this year were Langer Dairy Farm LLC, who bought one lot for a total of $1,600; Martinson Farms LLC successfully bid on two lots for $1,450; and Karls Livestock and Grain Farms purchased two lots and Wayne Ace bus services was the winning bidder of three lots for $1,300.
Sale Chairman, Mitchell Schleicher of Brooklyn, was appreciative of the support shown the youth exhibitors of Dane County, he said. A Turkey Hen shown by Christina Martinson, DeForest, claimed the Champion Market Poultry Award, and was purchased by Langer Dairy Farm LLC for $1600. Jacob Schleicher, DeForest, exhibited the Reserve Champion Poultry entry, a Turkey Tom that was purchased by Martinson Farms LLC for $900, The champion entries were the first auctioned during the event.
Successful bidders at the auction also included: Blue Star Dairy Middleton LLC, Clark Farms, Mike Johnson, Anchor Club II, Eventus Wealth Management, Steve Hoffman Farms, Country View Equine Clinic, Wolff's Bellefontaine Farms, Lerum Farms, Waunakee Vet Service, and State Farm Insurance Belleville. Special thanks to the many contending bidders who helped to support the sale. Auctioneering services were donated by Ryan George of Evansville, Wisconsin. A special congratulations to longtime supporters Greg and Betty Wolff on 50 years of marriage