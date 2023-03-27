Dane farmer wins award for corn yield Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Corn Growers Association has announced that a farmer from Dane has received a first-place state award in the National Corn Yield Contest.Jared Ripp's farm yielded 324 bushels per acre, making him one of the nation's highest corn yield producers with the DEKALB brand blend corn he planted.The National Corn Growers Association contest challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields and improve agricultural management practices. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Large apartment plan proposed in Westport DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Reedsburg reportedly hires May as AD Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!