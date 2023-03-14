While Gov. Tony Evers biennial budget includes increases in state aid to Wisconsin school districts, The Waunakee school district is using conservative estimates as the budget committee continues to plan for the 2023-24 school year.

At the March 13 Waunakee Board of Education meeting, Steve Summers, the district’s operations manager, presented the latest budget planning document, but said he and Allie Dye, director of business services, had advised the budget committee that the governor’s budget proposal includes more funding for school districts than in prior years.