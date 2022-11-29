Did you know that Wisconsin is the 9th most generous state in the country, based not just on monetary giving, but also on volunteer time, amount given, and social commitment? In Dane County we have over 3,000 non-profit agencies, approximately 1 for every 151 residents.
During the crisis of the pandemic, most philanthropic giving was made to health and human services. Now that focus is shifting back to education, a critical force in our country’s success, and about 22% of charitable giving is in that area.
The Endres grant decisions align with this national data.
This November, the Endres Foundation received 50 grant applications. After a serious discussion and thoughtful review, 22 grants were given for a total of $164,500 making a positive impact on our communities and reaching many individuals.
The Endres Foundation also partners with the UW Philanthropy Lab Class, and will match their grants of $25,000 to the following agencies: Dear Diary, Inc - $7,500; Centro Hispano of Dane County - $5,000; River Food Pantry - $5,000; Working Capital for Community Needs, Inc. - $5,000, OccuPaw Guide Dog Assoc. - $2,500.
Henry James said: “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind, the second is to be kind and the third is to be kind.” Be generous with your time, talent and treasure and show kindness to all of humanity. And Helen Keller said: “The true disability is not being blind. The true disability is having sight but no vision.”
The grant requests awarded are:
Agrace HospiceCare – grief support services $10,000; ARTS for ALL Wisconsin – Veterans art studies $5,000; Asset Builders – Youth POWER Academy of Finance $3,500; Bayview – Regent Street mural on new buildings $10,000; Catholic Charities of Madison – FACE counseling for kids $5,500; Catholic Multicultural Center – food/meals $10,000; Center for Community Stewardship – “I am We Global Village” $5,000; Convergences Resource Center – enhanced mental health program $10,000; Family Service of Madison – family health services $10,000; Free Bikes 4 Kidz – bike parts and hauling $5,000; Just Mindfulness – 2 retreats and mental health counseling for formerly incarcerated $10,000; Learning Atrium – reading, dyslexia, tutoring and coaching programs $3,000; Madison Reading Project – new vehicle $10,000; Madison Youth Choir – The Little Prince $5,000; Our Lady of Hope Clinic – new, bigger facility $10,000; The Playing Field – The World We Imagine $5,000; Prevent Blindness Wisconsin – training of nurses and giving sight $5,000; Sun Prairie Public Library – new building, children’s area sponsor $5,000; Unity Point Health/Meriter – Pathways program for job training in health care $10,000; UW Odyssey Project – new family learning space $10,000; WAGS – provide service dogs to schools $2,500; WI Youth Symphony Orchestra – new home on E. Washington Avenue, First payment of a 4-year pledge $15,000.