Did you know that Wisconsin is the 9th most generous state in the country, based not just on monetary giving, but also on volunteer time, amount given, and social commitment? In Dane County we have over 3,000 non-profit agencies, approximately 1 for every 151 residents.

During the crisis of the pandemic, most philanthropic giving was made to health and human services. Now that focus is shifting back to education, a critical force in our country’s success, and about 22% of charitable giving is in that area.