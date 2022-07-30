Community members can join Waunakee Neighborhood Connection in helping students in the Waunakee Community School District whose families may have difficulty affording school supplies this year. Now through Thursday, Aug. 13, donations of new school supplies can be dropped off in the yellow Lamers school bus in the Neighborhood Connection parking lot at 208 S. Century Ave. in Waunakee.
Last year, the “Fill the Bus” program provided supplies for more than 170 students. It is anticipated that the need will be even greater this year due to inflation and the increasing number of students in the schools.
The most needed items this year include backpacks for all ages, especially larger ones suitable for middle school and high school students; composition notebooks that are wide lined, solid colors or marbled only; pencil pouches with 3 holes to fit in a binder; accordion folders; 8-tab binder dividers; 48 count crayons; 12 count colored pencils; sets of colorful pens; markers; and pink rectangular erasers.
Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online at https://www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org or by mailing a check to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI 53597. These donations will be used to purchase any supplies that are needed beyond what is collected during the drive.
Supplies that are collected will be distributed to students during school registration in August. Families in need of supplies should contact their child’s school to request them.