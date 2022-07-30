Community members can join Waunakee Neighborhood Connection in helping students in the Waunakee Community School District whose families may have difficulty affording school supplies this year. Now through Thursday, Aug. 13, donations of new school supplies can be dropped off in the yellow Lamers school bus in the Neighborhood Connection parking lot at 208 S. Century Ave. in Waunakee.

Last year, the “Fill the Bus” program provided supplies for more than 170 students. It is anticipated that the need will be even greater this year due to inflation and the increasing number of students in the schools.