Food pantry begins its move

SSG Anthony Bucciarelli was one of eight soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard helping remove boxes of food from the Waunakee Food Pantry on Feb. 10 as it prepares to relocate in the coming weeks.
On Friday, Feb. 10, members of the DET 1 Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, helped move several tons of food from the Waunakee Food Pantry's current home on Division Street to its future home in the former Waunakee Public Library on South Street.
The soldiers present, from left to right: SPC Daniele King, SPC Paul Johnston, SGT Devyn Moon, SSG Anthony Bucciarelli, SFC Jason Kuske, SSG Nickolas Bergeman, SSG Derek Ruck, SSG Sean Price.
In anticipation of its upcoming move, the Waunakee Food Pantry hired the Wisconsin National Guard to transport excess supply to its new home at the former Waunakee Public Library. The morning of Feb. 10 was busy for the troops and volunteers.