Six grades in the Waunakee Community School have no capacity for families looking to open enroll their students for the 2023-24 year, according to a report provided to the board of education at the Jan. 9 meeting.
The district’s Operations Manager Steve Summer presented the report to the Waunakee Board of Education, showing current capacity based on the December enrollment and projections for the fall, taking into consideration the five-year average enrollment model. The board approved the more conservative estimate of openings based on future enrollment projections.
That report shows no capacity for first, second, eighth, ninth, 10th or 12th grades for students who live outside of the district. District policy does allow Waunakee students whose families move outside of district to continue their enrollment.
But, capacity could be added at the first grade. Waunakee school board members were asked to weigh in next month on a suggestion to add a first-grade teacher at Prairie Elementary, thereby creating a new section.
Unless another section of first grade is added, those moving into the district between January and September will not be able to enroll a first grader at Prairie.
Currently, openings exist at Heritage Elementary but with new families projected to move to the district, administrators anticipate those filling up. And at Prairie Elementary, classes are anticipated to exceed the board’s class-size policy, Summers said.
School board member Joan Ensign, who serves on the budget committee, said as the members looked at the initial numbers, starting at maximum enrollment at first grade will be difficult for the school, especially with new development in the Kopp Road area.
“I personally would like to put an additional first-grade teacher there so we wouldn’t have to close that attendance area at this time,” Ensign said. “Plus, 22 [students] is such a hard number for first-graders as they start their formal education in reading and all those subjects.”
Ensign, a retired educator, added that the optimum class size for first grade is 20.
Fellow board member Mark Hetzel, also a retired educator, added that the average class size is lower at the other schools.
“To start the year at 22, I would be much more comfortable making room for another FTE teacher there,” Hetzel said.
Arboretum is also often at capacity, District Administrator Randy Guttenberg said, because it is a four-track school.
Prairie Elementary has room for six first-grade classrooms and is using only five.
Board member Judith Engebretson said she would also support adding another full-time teacher.
Asked about changing boundaries, Guttenberg said that’s best done when another elementary is added.
During the budget committee’s next presentation at the board’s February meeting, the board will make a recommendation about a new Prairie Elementary first-grade teacher which would then change the open enrollment capacity report the board approved.
Summers told the board that last year, a parent filed an appeal of the district’s open enrollment decision because a section had been added after January, when state law requires the school board to approve their capacities, Summers told the board.
But the Department of Public Instruction upheld the school board’s decision because it was following the existing policy in January, he said.
“Just keep in mind that we do the best we can as of what the situation is right now as of January. Changes that are made throughout the spring are then supported by the DPI in the event a parent is to appeal,” Summers said.
Board members considered how new subdivisions are affecting the district’s growth. New homes are being built within Heritage Hills at Division Street, but board member Jack Heinemann said according to the district’s consultant, Mark Roffers, apartments and workforce housing, which is now under construction there, add fewer students.
Market rate apartments tend to add fewer students, Guttenberg said, but subsidized rentals could bring more.
Board approves borrowing
The board also approved borrowing of $99 million as part of the capital referendum. The board had approved going to bid promissory notes with a plan to refinance for a long-term borrowing when interest rates drop.
Erik Kaas, with the district’s financial firm, PMA, said when the board began this process in November, the interest on the 5-year issue was expected to be around 4%. The bid was awarded to JP Morgan Securities the morning of Jan. 9 with a rate of 3.25%.