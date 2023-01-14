Six grades in the Waunakee Community School have no capacity for families looking to open enroll their students for the 2023-24 year, according to a report provided to the board of education at the Jan. 9 meeting.

The district’s Operations Manager Steve Summer presented the report to the Waunakee Board of Education, showing current capacity based on the December enrollment and projections for the fall, taking into consideration the five-year average enrollment model. The board approved the more conservative estimate of openings based on future enrollment projections.