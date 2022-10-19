Dave Lucey
Dave Lucey monitors trails with 52 next boxes.

 Contributed

David Lucey, a retired Waunakee Middle School teacher, has received the Facilitator of the Year Award from the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin (BRAW).

Lucey was recognized for coordinating BRAW-funded research with Ripon College that seeks to find a method of preventing House Sparrows from taking over Eastern Bluebird nests.