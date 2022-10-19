David Lucey, a retired Waunakee Middle School teacher, has received the Facilitator of the Year Award from the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin (BRAW).
Lucey was recognized for coordinating BRAW-funded research with Ripon College that seeks to find a method of preventing House Sparrows from taking over Eastern Bluebird nests.
President Steve Sample noted that through his work with The Prairie Enthusiasts, Black Earth Creek Watershed Association and the Audubon Kestrel Project, Lucey is helping improve habitat for bluebirds, butterflies and other wildlife species.
Lucey created his own prairie 45 years ago. “I placed a bluebird box there that attracted a bluebird pair. After watching the parents nesting and later the young fledge, I was hooked,” he said.
Today the Cross Plains resident monitors trails with 52 nest boxes that this year produced 115 fledglings.
Lucey suggests the most important thing humankind can do to help birds is “maintain and create new habitat. Growing up on a farm, I developed an appreciation for open spaces and the many creatures inhabiting them,” Lucey noted. Now, he is helping to create a 17-acre oak savanna at Indian Lake County Park to help the many bluebirds there.
In accepting the award, Lucey said, “I am very appreciative of BRAW for choosing to recognize me with this award. The organization has helped me greatly increase my knowledge of how to help bluebirds.”