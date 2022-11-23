A former director with Taher Food Service, which provides meals in the Waunakee school district, is accused of defrauding her employers, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The district’s food services director for the past six years, Connie J. Vacho, age 40, of DeForest, is facing counts of theft and fraud for allegedly misappropriating funds intended to be used for student and employee meals and other work-related expenses.
Employees from both the school district and Taher contacted police in June and reported that one of Vacho’s coworkers indicated, a week earlier, that for “for the past 6 months...there was a petty cash issue” involving Vacho, according to the criminal complaint.
Representatives from Taher and the school district looked into the allegations and “discovered a number of fraudulent transactions and schemes,” the complaint states. Vacho’s employment was terminated June 15 after her employers interviewed her. The criminal complaint states that Vacho "acknowledged ‘she did wrong.’”
One count of theft relates to the district’s free or reduced lunch program, wherein the district receives donations from civic organizations and community members to allow students in the program to buy other lunch items. When a student in the free and reduced lunch program wishes to buy lunch items, the Taher employee transfers money from the assistance fund and into the student’s account.
The criminal complaint alleges that Vacho transferred funds into her own and other ineligible students’ accounts.
Another count of fraud alleges that Vacho had used Taher for “her personal catering needs,” ordering fruit and vegetable trays and other foods on two occasions last spring, but never providing invoices or evidence of payment for them.
Another count of fraud alleges that between Dec. 3 and June 7, 2020, Vacho made unauthorized purchases and was reimbursed from the school district and Taher for $7,267.37 in personal charges, in some cases for gift cards or in one incident, going to lunch with coworkers who chipped in for the meal but then getting reimbursed.
According to the criminal complaint, “The defendant also bought personal items for her household and children, including plants, Girl Scout cookies (which were shipped to Illinois), an iPad case, storage drawers, and other items. In some cases she listed these purchases as employee appreciation, but retained them for herself.”
The complaint contains other allegations of fraud, as well.
Vacho faces three counts of misdemeanor theft, one felony count of theft - false representation and a felony count of fraudulent writings. Her initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court is set for Dec. 8.