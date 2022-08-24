A man has been charged with two counts of child neglect from an incident in Waunakee last year when a toddler was found in the street unsupervised.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee police were dispatched after a resident had called about finding the child. When the woman who found the child tried to return the toddler home, she observed the child’s father “passed out and intoxicated in the house, so the children were left at a neighbor’s house,” the criminal complaint states.