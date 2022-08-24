A man has been charged with two counts of child neglect from an incident in Waunakee last year when a toddler was found in the street unsupervised.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Waunakee police were dispatched after a resident had called about finding the child. When the woman who found the child tried to return the toddler home, she observed the child’s father “passed out and intoxicated in the house, so the children were left at a neighbor’s house,” the criminal complaint states.
Two Waunakee officers responded to Tara Lane to check the father’s welfare and reportedly observed the 34-year-old to be intoxicated, with blood-shot watery eyes and slurred speech.
Police then made contact with the person who found the child and learned that she had contacted the mother who became immediately upset but indicated that the babysitter was on the way. Neighbors then went to the house and attempted to wake up the father, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint describes the police officers’ interaction with the father, who answered questions about his alcohol dependency and said he had had appointments with this doctor. The father told police he had two children, a 6-month-old and a 2 1/2-year-old.
The police officer then checked the neighbors’ house, where the children were waiting until the babysitter arrived, and they appeared to be in good health, according to the complaint. Afterwards, the officer reportedly assisted with retrieving bottles, coats and other items for the children so the babysitter could take them to her home.
The father, now listed with a Madison address on the criminal complaint, is charged with two felony counts of child neglect which accuse him of failing to provide the necessary care so as to seriously endanger the physical, mental or emotional health of a child. Both carry a maximum fine of $10,000 or a maximum sentence of 3 ½ years.