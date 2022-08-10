Two men and two women are facing several charges related to a report of a stolen vehicle that was later found crashed and containing credit cards and a handgun reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Waunakee in July.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Waunakee police officer was dispatched to Country Inn & Suites in Middleton for a report of a stolen Kia Forte 4-door sedan with an Illinois license plate on July 10 at approximately 7:41 a.m.