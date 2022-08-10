Two men and two women are facing several charges related to a report of a stolen vehicle that was later found crashed and containing credit cards and a handgun reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Waunakee in July.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a Waunakee police officer was dispatched to Country Inn & Suites in Middleton for a report of a stolen Kia Forte 4-door sedan with an Illinois license plate on July 10 at approximately 7:41 a.m.
On July 11 at around 7:30 a.m., Waunakee police received a call from a Waunakee resident reporting his vehicle was entered without consent on Fifth Street. The resident reported his loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm SW9VE handgun was taken, along with a wallet with credit cards.
Those cards were reportedly presented for payment earlier on July 11 at Walgreens in Madison, two different Kwik Trip stores in Madison and for an online purchase, according to the criminal complaint.
At about 11:41 a.m. July 11, the stolen Kia crashed in the city of Madison and was recovered by police. Officers reported that Keyunna A. Tate, age 20, Chrishiana M. Williams, 20, and Treveon Dillard, 19, all of Madison, were arrested running from the vehicle and that Dillard was in possession of the stolen firearm, according to the criminal report.
Another suspect, Rickie Jefferson, age 20, of Madison, was able to escape.
Surveillance at the Walgreens where the credit cards were used showed the Kia Forte enter the parking lot at 6:13 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which states Tate was driving the vehicle with the others named in the complaint as the passengers.
Surveillance of the Kwik Trip showed Dillard driving the vehicle, the complaint notes.
A Waunakee detective listened to jail calls made by Dillard to his sister as they spoke about the handgun and mentioned he was with Jefferson, who was also seen in the surveillance video, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reportedly identified Jefferson through his Facebook page, on which numerous pictures of him matched the appearance of the male seen in the stolen Kia on July 11.
Jefferson faces one misdemeanor count of passenger in a vehicle operated without the owner's consent and resisting an officer. Dillard faces one felony count of resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, party to a crime, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Tate faces one count of resisting an officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft. She also faces five felony counts of identity theft.
Williams faces one misdemeanor count of passenger in a vehicle without owner's consent, party to a crime, resisting arrest, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.