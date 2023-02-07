Pictured from left to right: Logan Kabele, Jacob Hanson, Jonathan Orlowski, Xander Priest, and Aaron Greiber.
Five Waunakee High School seniors who started their Scouting journey in Cub Scouts Pack 46 have completed their Eagle Scout requirements.
They all first earned Cub Scouts’ highest honor, the Arrow of Light. As Cub Scouts, many adventures were had, and every year, the Scouts designed and made race cars out of a block of wood for the Pinewood Derby race. In fifth grade, they all crossed over into Scouts BSA and started their new journey with many of their friends.
During their time with Troop 46, these Scouts have climbed mountains, swum in oceans, rafted rivers, camped in all types of weather, and made memories that will last a lifetime. However, it’s more than earning badges and tying knots. “Scouts helped me grow strong in body, mind, and spirit. Scouting helped me make lifelong friends and memories that I will never forget,” said Jonathan Orlowski.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, a Scout must fulfill leadership, service, and outdoor skills requirements. Scouts develop proficiency as they advance through the ranks —Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. To advance, a Scout must meet several requirements ranging from tenure in a unit and leadership positions. This performance-based achievement has high standards that not everyone will earn. Only 6% of all Scouts BSA members earn Eagle, making over 2 million Eagle Scouts since 1912.
These five Eagle Scouts have earned a combined 185 Merit Badges, have logged over 500 camping nights, and have willingly given countless volunteer hours to their community, churches, and schools. Most importantly, these Eagle Scouts have provided irreplaceable mentorship to countless younger Scouts on their Trail to Eagle.
Logan Kabele fondly remembers his time with Troop 46 and stated, "My scouting experience was exhilarating, whether my first night at summer camp or backpacking at Isle Royale. Each adventure has its fun moment and will all be remembered greatly.”
The Eagle Scout rank is a life-long achievement that's always carried a special significance. Colleges, businesses, the military, and community service leaders all respect an Eagle Scout.
While a Life Scout, the Scout must develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, school, or community. In addition to providing service and fulfilling the part of the Scout Oath, “to help other people at all times,” one of the primary purposes of the Eagle Scout service project is to demonstrate, learn, and develop leadership skills. These lessons in project management and taking responsibility for a significant accomplishment are critical to the success of an Eagle project.
Their projects are as follows:
Xander Priest designed and planted a rain garden to lessen erosion concerns.
Orlowski built shelves for his church to help organize the youth storage area.
Kabele constructed and installed a plastic lumber buddy bench for Heritage Elementary School.
Aaron Greiber created a moveable flower garden for the Dane County Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Jacob Hanson assembled and installed a Little Free Library at the Waunakee Elementary School.
While their time as “Scouts” is coming to an end, Scouts BSA Troop 46 is honored to have had these young men named among their ranks. They will continue using the skills and leadership they developed and the Troop wishes them the best as they continue their life journeys.
About Scouts BSA Troop 46
Since being chartered in 1952, hundreds of Waunakee area youths have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service. As of Jan 1, 2023, Scouts BSA Troop 46, Waunakee, has had 142 young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Troop meets bi-monthly on Sunday evenings at the American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee. The Troop plans at least one monthly campout or outing year-round. Any young man aged 11 through 17 is invited to join; no past scouting experience or background is required.
As of Feb. 1, 2019, young women began their journey to becoming Eagle Scouts. The Troop Committee and our chartered organization, The American Legion Post 360, are exploring options to form a new all-girl Scouts BSA Troop. Through participation in all-girl troops, young women, ages 11-17, will learn from the same program, earn the same merit badges, and achieve the same advancements boys have earned for over 110 years.
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop 46, Cub Scouts Pack 46, or the newly forming all-girl Scouts BSA Troop, please get in touch with the Troop Scoutmaster at bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee/