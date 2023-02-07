Troop 46
Waunakee High School seniors achieving the Eagle Scout rank are, from left, Logan Kabele, Jacob Hanson, Jonathan Orlowski, Xander Priest, and Aaron Greiber.

Five Waunakee High School seniors who started their Scouting journey in Cub Scouts Pack 46 have completed their Eagle Scout requirements. 